Another image of super blue moon

Sir, — I noticed that last week you published a photograph by Hugh Archibald, an acquaintance of mine, of the recent super blue moon.

Although it is a week later, I wondered if you might still be interested in this image that I took on the same night looking towards St Peter and St Paul’s Church at Shiplake Cross.

For the more technically minded (or interested), it is a composite picture using a Canon EOS 600D camera with the moon being taken at 1/125sec at f/11 using a 300mm lens (ISO 100), while the picture of the tree and background was taken at 25sec at f/16 using a 43mm lens (ISO 6400).

The branches are not in really sharp focus with the long exposure. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Hanner

Shiplake Cross