Another image of super blue moon

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
Sir, — I noticed that last week you published a photograph by Hugh Archibald, an acquaintance of mine, of the recent super blue moon.
Although it is a week later, I wondered if you might still be interested in this image that I took on the same night looking towards St Peter and St Paul’s Church at Shiplake Cross.
For the more technically minded (or interested), it is a composite picture using a Canon EOS 600D camera with the moon being taken at 1/125sec at f/11 using a 300mm lens (ISO 100), while the picture of the tree and background was taken at 25sec at f/16 using a 43mm lens (ISO 6400).
The branches are not in really sharp focus with the long exposure. — Yours faithfully,
Roger Hanner
Shiplake Cross
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say