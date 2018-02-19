Monday, 19 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Another image of super blue moon

Another image of super blue moon

Sir, — I noticed that last week you published a photograph by Hugh Archibald, an acquaintance of mine, of the recent super blue moon.

Although it is a week later, I wondered if you might still be interested in this image that I took on the same night looking towards St Peter and St Paul’s Church at Shiplake Cross.

For the more technically minded (or interested), it is a composite picture using a Canon EOS 600D camera with the moon being taken at 1/125sec at f/11 using a 300mm lens (ISO 100), while the picture of the tree and background was taken at 25sec at f/16 using a 43mm lens (ISO 6400).

The branches are not in really sharp focus with the long exposure. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Hanner

Shiplake Cross

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33