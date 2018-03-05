Monday, 05 March 2018

Snowdrops cheer these chilly days

Sir, — It’s all about the snowdrops. What a lovely sight they are at this cold and quite often grey time of year.

Such an appropriate name for a flower that looks like a dusting of snow on the woodland floor.

Please excuse the artistic licence as I’m aware this painting has a warm aura. I think my imagination is feeling the imminent approach of warmer days and hope my impressionist scene of a snowdrop wood might warm your readers hearts at this chilly time. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Sonning Common

