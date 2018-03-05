Can anyone identify this 'spear'?

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
Sir, — Do any of your readers know what this strange spear-like object sticking out of a second flood window at The Hub in Station Road, Henley, is? — Yours faithfully,
Steve Ludlow
Station Road, Henley
05 March 2018
