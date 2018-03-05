Monday, 05 March 2018

Snowflakes are of different shapes

Snowflakes are of different shapes

Sir, — On the evening of February 6 I was walking home from a friend’s house when I noticed very tiny snowflakes falling.

They were about or 2mm or 3mm in size so, having a new micro lens for my camera, I thought I would see if, as they say, every snowflake is different. As you can see, these four are. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Mather

Rowan Close, Sonning Common

