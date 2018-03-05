Snowflakes are of different shapes

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
Sir, — On the evening of February 6 I was walking home from a friend’s house when I noticed very tiny snowflakes falling.
They were about or 2mm or 3mm in size so, having a new micro lens for my camera, I thought I would see if, as they say, every snowflake is different. As you can see, these four are. — Yours faithfully,
Colin Mather
Rowan Close, Sonning Common
05 March 2018
Improved bus shelter goes back to the drawing board
A BUS shelter in Sonning Common is set to be ... [more]
