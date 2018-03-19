Pleasant change after all the snow

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
Monday, 19 March 2018
Sir, — This is probably one of the most iconic sights on the River Thames locally, which I photographed while walking from Hambleden Lock to Henley on Saturday evening.
The reflection in the water was incredible. What a contract to the snow of the week before! — Yours faithfully,
Douglas Ullah
Stoke Row
19 March 2018
