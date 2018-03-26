Black horse at the, er, Black Horse

Pedal power raises charity cash
Monday, 26 March 2018
Sir, — Having just survived the gentle ministrations of having a tooth filled, I decided to return home by a scenic route using only a compass and road signs.
This resulted in navigating very narrow lanes and having to negotiate, in both senses of the word, when meeting an oncoming tractor!
After this I arrived at an open area with a building which was obviously an interesting hostelry. It was worthwhile to stop and take a photograph and, as I did so, a horse and rider appeared.
It is interesting to note that there are, in fact, three versions of a black horse captured in the image. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
26 March 2018
