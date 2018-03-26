Stop vandalising our listed bridge

Sir, — I write with reference to the recent vandalism of Henley Bridge which seems to be being condoned by many residents.

The bridge is a listed structure because of its historic interest. It is also fairly fragile.

The strings of lights are totally out of keeping with this structure.

Here are two photographs of the bridge taken in April 2015. One shows the floodlighting of the bridge. This was a safety feature for boats as well as a means of showing off the structure. Does this lighting still exist?

The other shows the lamps situated on the parapet at each end of the bridge. If Henley residents must illuminate the bridge, adding more of these lights across the structure would be much better. They could be lit by LED bulbs.

Of course, planning permission would be required and public fund-raising would be necessary. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley