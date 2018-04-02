Keeping the litter tsunami at bay

Sir, — A fantastic effort by a number of Russells Water and Maidensgrove residents on Saturday morning to clear up loads of bottles, cans, various car parts and full dog poo bags on our annual litter blitz.

In reality, we all need to do this with regularity to keep the litter tsunami at bay. Many of your readers may especially notice the clearer section of the B480 between Cookley Green and Howe Hill.

Thanks to all the crew, only some of whom are in the photograph. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Williams