Car overturned on country road

Monday, 09 April 2018
Sir, — I thought you might like to know about a car crash on Wednesday last week on the road between Sonning Common and Stoke Row.
I was driving back home to Stoke Row at 5pm when I came across this accident on the hill and bends on the Reading road approaching Stoke Row after Kingwood Common.
I stopped and asked a man there (who was on the phone at the time) if everything was okay and he replied, “yes”. There was another young man, also on the phone, who I suspect was the driver but I do not know.
Perhaps you could confirm, with your contacts, that no one was hurt? — Yours faithfully,
Ray Tee
Stoke Row
The editior responds: “South Central Ambulance Service tell us they were not called to this accident.”
09 April 2018
