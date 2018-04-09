Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Car overturned on country road

Car overturned on country road

Sir, — I thought you might like to know about a car crash on Wednesday last week on the road between Sonning Common and Stoke Row.

I was driving back home to Stoke Row at 5pm when I came across this accident on the hill and bends on the Reading road approaching Stoke Row after Kingwood Common.

I stopped and asked a man there (who was on the phone at the time) if everything was okay and he replied, “yes”. There was another young man, also on the phone, who I suspect was the driver but I do not know.

Perhaps you could confirm, with your contacts, that no one was hurt? — Yours faithfully,

Ray Tee

Stoke Row

The editior responds: “South Central Ambulance Service tell us they were not called to this accident.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33