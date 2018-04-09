Monday, 09 April 2018

Dog to piglet: ‘Aren’t you cold?’

Sir, — I could not resist taking this photograph of our Labradoodle during an early morning walk alongside a field of pigs near Ewelme.

I have tried to think of what Bisto was thinking as she looked at the piglet on the other side of the track. It could have been something like “what breed of dog are you” or “who trimmed off all your fur — I still have some left when I go to be trimmed” or “you must be freezing in this weather”. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

