Look what that rain brought in...

Monday, 16 April 2018
Sir, — We had a puddle of epic proportions in our village after last week’s rain.
As you can see, it attracted some unusual wildlife. The picture was taken by myself and the wildlife and humour was added by Grant Shuttleworth, my neighbour. — Yours faithfully,
Tim Corbishley
Checkendon
16 April 2018
