Willow looks like bird of paradise

Sir, — Maybe I am mistaken or in need of a visit to the opticians.
However, it is possible my camera has caught an image of something rather strange.
Could it be that this photograph is of a genetically modified form of pussy willow and has become what may now be termed a Salix Paradiso, a unique bird of paradise plant? — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
23 April 2018
