Monday, 23 April 2018

Willow looks like bird of paradise

Sir, — Maybe I am mistaken or in need of a visit to the opticians.

However, it is possible my camera has caught an image of something rather strange.

Could it be that this photograph is of a genetically modified form of pussy willow and has become what may now be termed a Salix Paradiso, a unique bird of paradise plant? — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

