Monday, 07 May 2018

One of nature’s wonders

Sir, — It’s that stunning time of year again, when the woodland floor is a sea of violet belles.

They are nearly in full bloom now and don’t last that long but capturing an image on canvas means that this beautiful season stays with me for a while longer.

I hope this view might encourage your readers to venture into the woods and soak up the scent and marvel at one of nature’s true wonders. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Sonning Common

