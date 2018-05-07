One of nature’s wonders

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
Sir, — It’s that stunning time of year again, when the woodland floor is a sea of violet belles.
They are nearly in full bloom now and don’t last that long but capturing an image on canvas means that this beautiful season stays with me for a while longer.
I hope this view might encourage your readers to venture into the woods and soak up the scent and marvel at one of nature’s true wonders. — Yours faithfully,
Sarah Pye
Sonning Common
07 May 2018
More News:
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say