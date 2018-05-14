The Angel of the South, perhaps?

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
Sir, — Towards the end of a very pleasant early morning walk by the Thames at Benson Lock, I was fortunate to see and take photographs of a most obliging cormorant.
The posture made me wonder if Sir Antony Gormley might have also witnessed the same sort of image as inspiration for the Angel of the North. It may be a flight of fancy to suggest the caption for my image could be termed “The Angel of the South (Oxfordshire)”. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
14 May 2018
More News:
Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
POLL: Have your say