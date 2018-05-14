Monday, 14 May 2018

The Angel of the South, perhaps?

Sir, — Towards the end of a very pleasant early morning walk by the Thames at Benson Lock, I was fortunate to see and take photographs of a most obliging cormorant.

The posture made me wonder if Sir Antony Gormley might have also witnessed the same sort of image as inspiration for the Angel of the North. It may be a flight of fancy to suggest the caption for my image could be termed “The Angel of the South (Oxfordshire)”. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

