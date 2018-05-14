Fabulous weather for holiday

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
Sir, — Wow. What a wonderful bank holiday weekend after such a long, cold winter.
I enjoyed a walk in Bix Woods on Monday evening after all the National Trust visitors had gone home. — Yours faithfully,
Victoria Trainer
Henley
14 May 2018
