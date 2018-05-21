Monday, 21 May 2018

Platform fit for heavy passengers

Sir, — While waiting at Twyford station, I noticed the extension to platform two is almost complete.

Clearly Network Rail is taking the obesity crisis very seriously when you see the massive thickness of the concrete of the new platform base. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Johnson

Lower Shiplake

