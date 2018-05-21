Platform fit for heavy passengers

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
Sir, — While waiting at Twyford station, I noticed the extension to platform two is almost complete.
Clearly Network Rail is taking the obesity crisis very seriously when you see the massive thickness of the concrete of the new platform base. — Yours faithfully,
Philip Johnson
Lower Shiplake
21 May 2018
