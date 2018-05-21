Busy village for arts trail weekend

Sir, — Shiplake Art and Crafts had a near record number of visitors over the Henley Arts Trail weekend.

The photograph (above) is of milliner Fiona Neylan wearing one of her hats in High Wood, near Shiplake. She lives in Bridport, Dorset.

The other photograph is of a little pink unicorn waiting for its owner. — Yours faithfully,

Sheila Ferris

Shiplake