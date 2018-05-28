Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Plastic bag that won’t reach sea

Sir, — I picked up this plastic bag near Henley town hall.

On its way to the river
Because of wind direction
Dropped by some stupid person
Who didn’t care about its destination
The North Sea
Unless snagged en route. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Parsley

Mount View, Henley

