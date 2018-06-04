Mutating magnolia

Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
Sir, — It may well be that my trusty old Box Brownie 620 has become what may be termed bird-brained.
It seems to be taking images of plants that have mutated.
This one is of a magnolia flower with a magnificent set of tail feathers akin to a volcanic eruption.
It may now be termed a “magnoliant”. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
04 June 2018
