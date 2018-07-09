Even bin sign is no deterrent

Developer criticised over yet more change
Sir, — This was a sight at Marsh Meadows in Henley on Sunday morning. I don’t think any sign is going to deter the inconsiderate and mindless dumping of rubbish. What a disgrace!
There also appeaers to have been a rather big barbecue directly beneath some trees.
How easily this could have been a disaster considering the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing.
Good grief, how can this be tolerated? — Yours faithfully,
Joanne Szego
Rotherfield Road, Henley
09 July 2018
