Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Even bin sign is no deterrent

Even bin sign is no deterrent

Sir, — This was a sight at Marsh Meadows in Henley on Sunday morning. I don’t think any sign is going to deter the inconsiderate and mindless dumping of rubbish. What a disgrace!

There also appeaers to have been a rather big barbecue directly beneath some trees.

How easily this could have been a disaster considering the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing.

Good grief, how can this be tolerated? — Yours faithfully,

Joanne Szego

Rotherfield Road, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33