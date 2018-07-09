Even bin sign is no deterrent

Sir, — This was a sight at Marsh Meadows in Henley on Sunday morning. I don’t think any sign is going to deter the inconsiderate and mindless dumping of rubbish. What a disgrace!

There also appeaers to have been a rather big barbecue directly beneath some trees.

How easily this could have been a disaster considering the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing.

Good grief, how can this be tolerated? — Yours faithfully,

Joanne Szego

Rotherfield Road, Henley