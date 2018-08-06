Goodbye, Gary, we will miss you

Sir, — Nearly 20 regular users of the Henley yellow bus service service and friends attended a jolly farewell party for Gary Siddall, the driver, at the Bird in Hand in Greys Road.

Gary now plans to use his newly available spare time to visit friends in Mexico and in Australia. We certainly hope to see him again when he gets back.

Thank you to the Henley Standard for helping to publicise this get-together. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley