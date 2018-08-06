Goodbye, Gary, we will miss you

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
Sir, — Nearly 20 regular users of the Henley yellow bus service service and friends attended a jolly farewell party for Gary Siddall, the driver, at the Bird in Hand in Greys Road.
Gary now plans to use his newly available spare time to visit friends in Mexico and in Australia. We certainly hope to see him again when he gets back.
Thank you to the Henley Standard for helping to publicise this get-together. — Yours faithfully,
Jim Munro
Blandy Road, Henley
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say