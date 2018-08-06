Celebrating our fantastic summer

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
Sir, — What a summer we’re having. We’ve had Henley Women’s Regatta, Henley Royal Regatta and then the Henley Festival. Let’s face it, it’s all about Henley at the moment.
I painted this piece for a lovely lady who rows this stretch of the Thames regularly. This is the view of the valley from the water that a rower sees when rowing upstream on a calm summer morning before anyone else is up and about.
The water is twinkling in the early morning sun and Temple Island is nestled on the horizon of the river valley. — Yours faithfully,
Sarah Pye
Sonning Common
06 August 2018
