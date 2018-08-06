Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Now Station Park looks splendid

Now Station Park looks splendid

Sir, — The third bench has been installed at Station Park in Henley and now all three look terrific.

The area looks very loved and cared for and the town council just needs to remove the seat at the other end.

In the meantime, I want to say a huge thank-you, most especially to town clerk Janet Wheeler, who has been proactively on the case from the get-go, and council office manager Nicci Taylor for keeping the show on the road when Janet was absent.

I much appreciate their efforts and total committment to restoring Station Park as a truly lovely gateway to our magical town.

Thank you again from a very happy local resident. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33