Now Station Park looks splendid

Sir, — The third bench has been installed at Station Park in Henley and now all three look terrific.
The area looks very loved and cared for and the town council just needs to remove the seat at the other end.
In the meantime, I want to say a huge thank-you, most especially to town clerk Janet Wheeler, who has been proactively on the case from the get-go, and council office manager Nicci Taylor for keeping the show on the road when Janet was absent.
I much appreciate their efforts and total committment to restoring Station Park as a truly lovely gateway to our magical town.
Thank you again from a very happy local resident. — Yours faithfully,
Steve Ludlow
Station Road, Henley
06 August 2018
