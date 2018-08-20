Monday, 20 August 2018

Respect? Cyclist threw water at my car for tooting him

Sir, — This year there has been a rapid growth in the number of cyclists of all ages.

Cycling is much better for both your health and the environment than driving.

Respectively, it can be a bit of a pain for drivers but that is something we deal with.

However, we have experienced a large number of more abusive cyclists, taking up the road four abreast.

While driving into Henley on one recent Saturday morning, I came across a cyclist riding on the wrong side of the road, nearly causing a serious accident. After I sounded my car horn, he threw his bottle of water at the car in anger.

I have no issue with cyclists but just feel they should be more understanding of drivers in the same way that drivers should be more understanding of cyclists.

Where has the mutual respect of this town gone? It is such a shame when something like this happens. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Huyton

Henley

