Was it your dog I painted, madam?

Monday, 27 August 2018
Sir, — A lady with her dog came to visit me at the Henley Traditional Boat Festival and I said I would paint her dog free of charge (this was not one of the dog show prizes) and she was going to contact me after the event.
However, I never took her name or the dog’s name. All I can remember is the dog had a white patch on his/her chest.
Anyway the painting is here ready to collect if she wants it. The dog’s a good- looking beast. — Yours faithfully,
Clive Hemsley
Artist, Hart Street, Henley
27 August 2018
