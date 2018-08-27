Was it your dog I painted, madam?

Sir, — A lady with her dog came to visit me at the Henley Traditional Boat Festival and I said I would paint her dog free of charge (this was not one of the dog show prizes) and she was going to contact me after the event.

However, I never took her name or the dog’s name. All I can remember is the dog had a white patch on his/her chest.

Anyway the painting is here ready to collect if she wants it. The dog’s a good- looking beast. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Hemsley

Artist, Hart Street, Henley