Setting an example

Monday, 03 September 2018
Sir, — I see that the issue of dirty pavements in Henley is being raised on the letters and news pages.
Here is a photograph of Stephanie Herbert cleaning the pavement outside the Cancer Research shop in Bell Street, where she is a volunteer. — Yours faithfully,
Annie Lathaen
Henley
03 September 2018
