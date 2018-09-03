Cyclists dumping in countryside

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
Sir, — We read with interest Andrew Huyton’s letter headlined “Respect? Cyclist threw water at my car for tooting him” (Standard, August 17).
Unfortunately, water is not the only thing some cyclists throw as they make their way through our lanes and countryside.
Here is a recent collection of primarily cyclist detritus, collected just between Maidensgrove and Russells Water — punctured inner tubes, energy gel packs (made of aluminium foil which does not decompose), Lucozade sports bottles etc. — Yours faithfully,
Mark Williams
Russells Water
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say