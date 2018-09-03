Monday, 03 September 2018

Cyclists dumping in countryside

Sir, — We read with interest Andrew Huyton’s letter headlined “Respect? Cyclist threw water at my car for tooting him” (Standard, August 17).

Unfortunately, water is not the only thing some cyclists throw as they make their way through our lanes and countryside.

Here is a recent collection of primarily cyclist detritus, collected just between Maidensgrove and Russells Water — punctured inner tubes, energy gel packs (made of aluminium foil which does not decompose), Lucozade sports bottles etc. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Williams

Russells Water

