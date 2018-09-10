Monday, 10 September 2018

Golden rain tree thrived in heat

Sir, — I enjoy your letters page every week, especially the spectacular photos your readers send in.

I am sure your readers would like to see this glorious golden rain tree in our small garden in Whitchurch Hill. My husband and I have been marvelling at it all summer. It absolutely adored the very hot weather.

It is known as the pride of India and its Latin name is koelreuteria paniculata.

Readers who enjoy Gardener’s World on BBC2 may have seen another rare and prized specimen featured in last week’s programme when the cameras visited Borde Hill Gardens, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

If any of your readers would like some seed or some of the spectacular seed heads, maybe for floral arrangements, from the tree please ask them to contact you and then maybe you could send my details to them. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Brook

Whitchurch Hill

