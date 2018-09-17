Monday, 17 September 2018

Is combine driver a fan of cubism?

Is combine driver a fan of cubism?

Sir, — To acknowledge the start of what, meteorologically speaking, is now autumn, I took this image on September 1 from the Ridgeway, not far from Swyncombe.

May I suggest that the stripes created by the driver of the combine harvester show he is truly an artist and has attempted to create an impression of cubism? — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

