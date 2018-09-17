I spotted headless chicken at show

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
Sir, — Here is a slightly unusual photo of a chicken, my favourite exhibit at the Henley Show on Saturday. The second photo proves it really is a chicken! — Yours faithfully,
Andrew Moberly
St Mark’s Road, Henley
17 September 2018
