Hurricane Florence was here too!

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
Sir, — I thought this photograph might make you smile as I think it shows that for once the great (his opinion) Donald Trump may be right about fake news.
It would appear that Hurricane Florence was not a threat to the USA because it was in fact in the River Thames at Benson weir! — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say