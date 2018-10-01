Lorries too large for ancient town

Sir, — Following your story about the Waitrose delivery lorry getting stuck at the junction of King’s Road and West Street, Henley, (Standard, September 21), I thought I’d send you this photo taken during the same week.

It shows a lorry attempting to manoeuvre into Bell Street and being forced to mount the pavement outside Monsoon.

While understanding the need to keep our stores and shops well-stocked, the size of the delivery lorries has become simply too large for our ancient town. More smaller delivery vehicles? Well, that would only increase pollution in the town. It’s certainly a conundrum.

It would be a great help, though, if we could stop through traffic using the town but the only answer to that would seem to be another river crossing. I’m not holding my breath though — well, unless I’m in Duke Street! — Yours faithfully,

John Downing

Reading Road, Henley