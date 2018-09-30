Pub’s wonderful hanging baskets

I’ll clean pavements since no one else wants to do it
A MAN has taken to cleaning the pavements in his ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
Sir, — I just wanted to say a big thank-you to the people responsible for the wonderful display of hanging baskets outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road, Henley.
For someone who travels regularly along Reading Road, the baskets have been an absolute joy to behold every time I have driven by. The pub has done a wonderful job keeping the displays going all through the hot summer months.
Thank you for your efforts. They have been very much appreciated. — Yours faithfully,
Monica Collings
Shiplake
01 October 2018
More News:
I’ll clean pavements since no one else wants to do it
A MAN has taken to cleaning the pavements in his ... [more]
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
POLL: Have your say