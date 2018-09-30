Monday, 01 October 2018

Pub’s wonderful hanging baskets

Sir, — I just wanted to say a big thank-you to the people responsible for the wonderful display of hanging baskets outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road, Henley.

For someone who travels regularly along Reading Road, the baskets have been an absolute joy to behold every time I have driven by. The pub has done a wonderful job keeping the displays going all through the hot summer months.

Thank you for your efforts. They have been very much appreciated. — Yours faithfully,

Monica Collings

Shiplake

