School grows

A VILLAGE school is to admit more pupils after being granted planning permission to expand.
The governing body of Lewknor Primary School is to install a new classroom which will be able to accommodate up to 20 children.
The development will involve demolishing a timber-clad building and a concrete shed.
Headteacher Deborah Cole said fund-raising could now begin.
24 April 2017
