Fun and dogs

A FUN day and dog show will be held at Lewknor village hall on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Pet charity Blue Cross is organising the day, which will include stalls, tombolas, competitions, games and raffles. Entry is free but donations will be gratefully received.

The dog show starts at 12.30pm and owners can register their pets on the day at a cost of £2 per class.

