Primary is top rated

Monday, 17 July 2017
LEWKNOR Primary School has received the highest possible rating following an inspection by the Oxford Diocesan Board of Education.
The Statutory Inspection of Anglican Schools took place last month and the school was awarded “outstanding” across the board.
Inspectors looked at four areas — How well does the school, through its distinctive Christian character, meet the needs of all learners? What is the impact of collective worship on the whole school community? How effective is the religious education? and How effective are the leadership and management of the school as a church school?
The inspection takes places every five years.
Headteacher Deborah Cole said: “I am delighted to say that we were awarded ‘outstanding’ in each area. Thank you to every member of staff and all the governors for helping us achieve this.”
