School launches fund-raising campaign for new classroom

LEWKNOR Primary School is to begin fund-raising for a new classroom.

The school has planning permission to replace the existing flat-roofed timber classroom with a larger building.

Headteacher Deboroah Cole said: “The school has four classes — reception, infants, lower juniors and upper juniors — but only has three good size classrooms.

“Although there are only nine children in the current reception class, the children are being taught in two small rooms, which is far from ideal. The youngest children are supposed to be able to move around freely, exploring different ‘stations’ within their classroom. This allows them to develop their independence, make choices and initiate play.

“Due to the cramped conditions in which the children currently work and learn, this aspect of the curriculum has serious limitations.”

She said the new classroom would be “extremely costly” but the school had a supportive group of parents that raises funds. The school currently has 80 pupils but Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, says it has the capacity for 90, including 15 children in the reception class.

Mrs Cole said: “The future is uncertain for small, village schools and all schools are facing pressure on budgets and that is why it is so important that our roll should be as close to 90 as possible.

“We rely heavily on children from out of our catchment area. Currently only 30 children live in our catchment, which consists of Lewknor village, Postcombe, Adwell and South Weston.

“Lewknor primary is an outstanding school. Our results in the past three years put us at the top of county and national league tables.

“It is essential that our small school remains in a strong position and a new classroom will improve our school environment greatly.

“It will make us more appealing to prospective parents, who want to find the very best school for their child or children.”