KRAKATOA Pre-School in Lewknor is to hold a baby and toddler nearly new sale on October 1 from 11am to 3pm.

It will take place at Jubilee Hall in the village and tea, coffee and cake will be available.

People can buy a table to sell their nearly new items for zero- to five-year-olds for £15. Email jeanette@krakatoa

preschool.co.uk