Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
KRAKATOA Pre-School in Lewknor is to hold a baby and toddler nearly new sale on October 1 from 11am to 3pm.
It will take place at Jubilee Hall in the village and tea, coffee and cake will be available.
People can buy a table to sell their nearly new items for zero- to five-year-olds for £15. Email jeanette@krakatoa
preschool.co.uk
21 August 2017
