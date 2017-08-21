Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village fete

THE Lewknor fete and horticultural show will be held at the village’s Jubilee Hall on September 10 from 2pm.

There will be a horticultural display and auction, bouncy castle, barbecue, refreshments and family activities.

Organisers are asking for donations of bottles of wine, spirits and unwanted gifts for the tombola, plants or cuttings, second-hand books, bric-a-brac and toys to sell.

A box will be placed outside the primary school front door when the new term starts.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33