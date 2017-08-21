Village fete

THE Lewknor fete and horticultural show will be held at the village’s Jubilee Hall on September 10 from 2pm.

There will be a horticultural display and auction, bouncy castle, barbecue, refreshments and family activities.

Organisers are asking for donations of bottles of wine, spirits and unwanted gifts for the tombola, plants or cuttings, second-hand books, bric-a-brac and toys to sell.

A box will be placed outside the primary school front door when the new term starts.