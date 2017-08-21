Village fete

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
THE Lewknor fete and horticultural show will be held at the village’s Jubilee Hall on September 10 from 2pm.
There will be a horticultural display and auction, bouncy castle, barbecue, refreshments and family activities.
Organisers are asking for donations of bottles of wine, spirits and unwanted gifts for the tombola, plants or cuttings, second-hand books, bric-a-brac and toys to sell.
A box will be placed outside the primary school front door when the new term starts.
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say