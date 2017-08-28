Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Housing meeting

A PUBLIC meeting on plans to build up to 45 homes in Lewknor will be held on September 6.

Rainier Developments is preparing an outline planning application to develop a five-acre plot in Watlington Road.

It says 40 per cent of the homes would be affordable.

The land is owned by All Souls College, Oxford, and the plans have been scaled down from the original proposal for 50 homes.

Opponents are concerned that the development would extend the village boundary and increase its size by about a third.

Extra traffic, the lack of infrastructure and the developers’ unfamiliarity with Lewknor’s needs are other concerns.

The consultation meeting will be held at the village hall from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33