Housing meeting

A PUBLIC meeting on plans to build up to 45 homes in Lewknor will be held on September 6.

Rainier Developments is preparing an outline planning application to develop a five-acre plot in Watlington Road.

It says 40 per cent of the homes would be affordable.

The land is owned by All Souls College, Oxford, and the plans have been scaled down from the original proposal for 50 homes.

Opponents are concerned that the development would extend the village boundary and increase its size by about a third.

Extra traffic, the lack of infrastructure and the developers’ unfamiliarity with Lewknor’s needs are other concerns.

The consultation meeting will be held at the village hall from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.