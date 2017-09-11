Monday, 11 September 2017

Cars seized

POLICE are cracking down on hare coursing in Lewknor.

Two vehicles were seized following an operation during Wednesday night last week.

The Mitsubishi 4x4 and a Subaru Legacy were seen racing around a field off Hill Farm Road but were abandoned by the occupants before police got to them.

