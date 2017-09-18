Pre-school sale

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
KRAKATOA Pre-School in Lewknor will hold a fund-raising baby and toddler nearly new sale at Jubilee Hall in the village on October 1 from 11am to 3pm.
If you want to hire a table to sell items it costs £15. Email jeanette@krakatoa
preschool.co.uk
18 September 2017
More News:
Watlington get their league campaign off to winning start
WATLINGTON’S newly re-formed reserve team began ... [more]
Russell and Tong-Jones put on Sunday best
GORING’S friendly at EVERSLEY on Sunday saw two ... [more]