Author's talk

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
AUTHOR and journalist Tom Fort will give a talk about his book The Village News at Lewknor village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 2.45pm.
This will be followed by a discussion on South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan introduced by professor Richard Harding, chairman of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, South Oxfordshire.
Entry is free and light refreshments will be served.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say