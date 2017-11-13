Monday, 13 November 2017

Author's talk

AUTHOR and journalist Tom Fort will give a talk about his book The Village News at Lewknor village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 2.45pm.

This will be followed by a discussion on South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan introduced by professor Richard Harding, chairman of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, South Oxfordshire.

Entry is free and light refreshments will be served.

