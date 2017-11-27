From fireman to fisherman, pupils dress up for dream job

CHILDREN at Lewknor Primary School dressed up for what would be their dream job when they’re grown up.

Pupils came to school as doctors, nurses, teachers, soldiers, pilots, policemen, firemen and businessmen and women for their Big Me Day. More unusual choices included a fisherman, boxer, palaeontologist, Lego designer, frogman and adventurer.

Several parents volunteered to talk to the children about their jobs. Headteacher Deborah Cole said: “The idea was to show the children that there is a wide variety of careers out there and to tell them they can be anything they want to be, though it can require hard work to achieve their dreams. The ‘mufti’ day also raised money for Action Aid and our sponsored boy, 10-year-old Sinkari Ngmenibakyire, who lives in Ghana.

“Thank you to lower juniors teacher Kirsty Wakefield for organising the event and to all the parents who gave up their time to talk to the children.”