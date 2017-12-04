School lunch

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A CHRISTMAS lunch for the whole of Lewknor Primary School will be held on December 13.
It has been organised by the school’s Friends group who would like parents, grandparents and carers to bring crackers and napkins and help serve.
A children’s disco will be held at the village hall on December 15 from 5pm to 7pm.
