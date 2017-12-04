Monday, 04 December 2017

Village set to expand

PLANS have been drawn up for 40 homes in Lewknor.

Rainier Developments wants to develop five acres of land off Watlington Road, which is owned by All Souls College, Oxford.

The company originally proposed 50 homes but has reduced the total and says 16 of the properties would be “affordable”.

The development would include open space and a play area.

The application says the “vision” is for “an attractive and high-quality development which respects the existing settlement edge and the wider vernacular of Lewknor”.

Opponents say the development would extend the village boundary and increase its size by about a third.

They are also concerned about extra traffic, the lack of infrastructure and the developer’s unfamiliarity with Lewknor’s needs.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by January 18.

