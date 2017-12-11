Monday, 11 December 2017

Pupils donate gifts for Christmas

PUPILS from Lewknor Primary School were helped by their parents to fill shoeboxes with gifts for disadvantaged children.

The school is supporting Operation Christmas Child for the second year running by donating items such as toys and school supplies.

The appeal is run by Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief and development organisation that works through local churches to help communities in Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. 

