Plates stolen

Remembering the pop star who loved his rural retreat
RESIDENTS of Goring have shared their memories of ... [more]
Monday, 01 January 2018
THIEVES stole the registration plates from a Skoda Fabia parked at a park and ride in Watlington Road, Lewknor.
01 January 2018
More News:
Remembering the pop star who loved his rural retreat
RESIDENTS of Goring have shared their memories of ... [more]
New bus shelter can't keep out the rain, say residents
RESIDENTS are angry that a bus shelter in Sonning ... [more]
Father Christmas tours village by tractor for another year
FATHER Christmas helped raise £566.33 for charity ... [more]
POLL: Have your say