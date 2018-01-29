Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Book fair

A BOOK fair will be held at Lewknor Primary School on February 6.

Travelling Books will drop off a selection of titles and the fair will begin after lessons.

The school will continue selling books for the rest of the week and also on February 19 and 20.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33