Monday, 29 January 2018
A BOOK fair will be held at Lewknor Primary School on February 6.
Travelling Books will drop off a selection of titles and the fair will begin after lessons.
The school will continue selling books for the rest of the week and also on February 19 and 20.
29 January 2018
