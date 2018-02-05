Opposition to 40 new homes

PLANS for 40 new homes in Lewknor have been opposed by the parish council and the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Rainier Developments wants to develop five acres of land off Watlington Road, which is owned by All Souls College, Oxford.

The company originally proposed 50 homes but has reduced the total and says 16 of the properties would be “affordable”.

But the parish council says: “Taking into account the houses already built or approved since 2011, if permission were to be given for this estate, the quota for the size of a small village would be exceeded by 25 per cent.” It also says there are no bus services through the village, no safe cycle routes for secondary school pupils or residents to either Watlington or Chinnor, and no footpaths.

There had been no clear response from the developer as to how it would mitigate any adverse effects from surface water run-off, other than the provision of an attenuation pond within the development which would flood the village if it overflowed.

The committee of the South Oxfordshire district of the CPRE said the development would not be in eeping with the character of Lewknor or with similar settlements in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.